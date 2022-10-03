Dogged 10-man Leeds secure 0-0 home draw with Aston Villa

Leeds United managed to hang on for a 0-0 draw at home to Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday despite playing much of the second half with 10 men following midfielder Luis Sinisterra's red card.

Leeds did not manage a shot on target but collected three bookings in a first half that had plenty of aggression but little decent attacking football from the hosts, despite the return of striker Rodrigo Moreno from injury.

The Spaniard came close to opening the scoring midway through the first half but could not get a touch after Sinisterra flashed the ball across the box and a minute later he blazed a good opportunity high and wide.