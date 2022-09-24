Netherlands showdown perfect World Cup preparation: Martinez

Belgium coach Roberto Martinez says Sunday's do-or-die Nations League A clash with the Netherlands in Amsterdam is the perfect preparation for the World Cup in Qatar as his team chase victory by three clear goals to qualify for the semi-finals.

Martinez will have to watch from the stands following a red card in Thursday's tense 2-1 win over Wales, a result that leaves his side still in with a chance of topping their pool.

This will be the final match for Belgium before they travel to Qatar and Martinez wants the confidence boost of not only the right result, but a performance they can build on.

"We have the intention to go there and win but at the same time cannot lose who we are as a team," he told reporters on Saturday. "If you had said to us after we lost 4-1 to Holland (in June) that we would go into the last game still with the opportunity to finish top of the group, we would have taken it.

"It shows our innovation (as a team) and for me as a coach, I can't get better preparation for the World Cup than this game. It is almost a final, it has all the ingredients (to test their mentality).