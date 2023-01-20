Asian challenge awaits Ronaldo after glittering career in Europe

The Portuguese gave fans a reminder of his talent when he scored twice in a friendly on Thursday, leading a team made up of players from Al Nassr and Al Hilal against Lionel Messi's Paris St Germain.

Though his side suffered a 5-4 defeat, the highly-anticipated contest offered much entertainment to fans as long-time rivals Ronaldo and Messi shared the pitch together for possibly the last time.

Decked in shades of blue, Ronaldo scored a flawless penalty and followed it up with his trademark 'Siu' celebration before striking again from a rebound as he ticked off a new chapter in his career a month after a disappointing World Cup campaign.

Ronaldo left the pitch in tears after Portugal were knocked out in the quarter-finals in Qatar, but the talismanic forward was back in high spirits in Thursday's friendly in Riyadh, where fans are excited by the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's arrival.

"So happy to be back on the pitch, and on the score sheet!! And nice to see some old friends!" Ronaldo said in a post on Instagram, along with some photos, including him with the 'Man of the match' award.