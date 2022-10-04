    বাংলা

    Saudi Arabia wins bid to host 2029 Asian Winter Games at NEOM

    The game is planned to be held at a mountain resort in the Gulf Arab state's $500 billion flagship NEOM project

    Reuters
    Published : 4 Oct 2022, 06:07 AM
    Updated : 4 Oct 2022, 06:07 AM

    Saudi Arabia said on Tuesday it has won a bid to host the 2029 Asian Winter Games at a planned mountain resort in the Gulf Arab state's $500 billion flagship NEOM project.

    The TROJENA development is expected to be completed in 2026 and will offer outdoor skiing, a man-made freshwater lake and a nature reserve, according to the project's website.

    "With the unlimited support by the Saudi leadership & HRH Crown Prince to the sports sector, we are proud to announce we have won the bid to host AWG TROJENA2029 as the first country in west Asia," Sports Minister Prince Abdulaziz Bin Turki Al-Faisal said on Twitter.

    NEOM is Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's most ambitious project under the kingdom's Vision 2030 development plan to reduce reliance on oil and transform the economy, including by developing sports.

    NEOM, a 26,500-square-km (10,230-square-mile) high-tech development on the Red Sea, will include zero-carbon city "The Line" as well as industrial and logistics areas.

    RELATED STORIES
    Inquiry shows abuse, misconduct 'systemic' in US top-flight women's football
    Inquiry shows abuse, misconduct 'systemic' in US women's football
    In the league, verbal and emotional abuse and sexual misconduct span multiple teams, coaches and victims
    Barcelona will take the game to Inter in Milan, Xavi says
    Barca will take the game to Inter: Xavi
    Lewandowski has regained composure after Barca’s defeat to Bayern
    Inter must be ready to suffer against Barca, says Inzaghi
    Inter must be ready to suffer against Barca: Inzaghi
    Inter have lost four of their last six games in all competitions, sitting ninth in Serie A and third in Champions League Group C
    Several French cities to ban Qatar World Cup fan zones, giant screens
    French cities to ban Qatar WC screening, fan zones
    The Gulf state faced intense criticism from human rights groups and media over its treatment of migrant workers

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher