Last-gasp Modeste goal rescues 2-2 draw for Dortmund against Bayern

Borussia Dortmund's Anthony Modeste headed in a last-gasp equaliser to complete a sensational two-goal comeback and snatch a 2-2 draw against visitors Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga's Der Klassiker on Saturday.

The 34-year-old Modeste, who had faced massive criticism after netting just once in the league following his arrival this season, headed in at the far post with the last touch of the game after also setting up their first goal, to rescue a point and keep Bayern off top spot.

He also snapped Dortmund's eight-game losing run to Bayern in all competitions as the Bavarians ended the match with 10 men after Kingsley Coman was sent off in the 90th minute for a second booking.

Bayern, who face Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League on Wednesday, are on 16 points as many as Dortmund, with Union Berlin and Freiburg, both on 17, in action on Sunday.

"Had we scored that third goal then the game would have been over," Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann said.