Indonesia human rights body blames use of tear gas for football

Indonesian police firing tear gas was the main trigger for a deadly football stampede at a stadium in East Java last month, the country's human rights commission found in a report on the incident released on Wednesday.

Officials from the human rights commission (Komnas HAM) said 135 people had died, mostly from asphyxiation, in the stampede after the match at Kanjuruhan stadium in Malang regency on Oct 1.

Indonesian authorities and the Indonesian football Association (PSSI) have faced questions and criticism in recent weeks over why police fired 45 rounds of tear gas inside the stadium, a crowd control measure banned by world football governing body FIFA.

"There needs to be legal responsibility," said Komnas HAM chairperson Ahmad Taufan Damanik.

The human rights commission echoed similar conclusions made last month by a government fact-finding team, which found that multiple factors like excessive use of tear gas, locked doors, an overcapacity stadium and failure to properly implement safety procedures exacerbated the deadly crush.