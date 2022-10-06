Messi taken off due to tiredness, says PSG coach

Paris St Germain coach Christophe Galtier allayed fears about a possible injury to Lionel Messi on Wednesday, saying the Argentine forward had asked to be substituted due to tiredness late in their 1-1 Champions League draw with Benfica.

Messi, who put PSG ahead in the 22nd minute before Benfica drew level through Danilo Pereira's own goal, was replaced by Pablo Sarabia in the 81st minute.

"He gestured saying he wanted to be substituted," Galtier told RMC Sport.