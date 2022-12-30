Brazil reacts to Pele's death

BRAZIL WORLD CUP WINNER TOSTAO

"Today is a sad day. Pele's death. It's the end of life. On the field, Pele had all the technical qualities of a superstar at the highest level. He was the greatest of all time. Eternal."

BRAZIL WORLD CUP WINNER CAFU

"Pele dies, this news is not accurate ... Pele will never die. Pele will never leave us. Pele will never cease to exist. Pele is eternal, Pele is King, Pele is unique ... he just went to rest a little bit, but he will be eternalized in each magnificent goal, in each masterful play, but mainly in each one of us who have football as a profession and who were inspired by him and his entire generation."

BRAZIL WORLD CUP WINNER DUNGA

"Our King Edson Pele leaves the world of things that have an end and goes to the world of things that have no end, just like Edson Eternal Pele."

FORMER BRAZIL PRESIDENT DILMA ROUSSEFF

"Thank you, Pele! Thank you for the smiles you provided. For the tears of emotion. For the cries of goal. Thank you for the joy you gave the Brazilian people and the people of the world. No one has been a king so loved."

BRAZIL CAPTAIN THIAGO SILVA

"Rest in peace 'Rei' (King), God bless all his family."

FORMER BRAZIL FORWARD RONALDIHNO

"My condolences to the whole family. Rest in peace eternal King."

FORMER BRAZIL STRIKER ROMARIO

"Elected the athlete of the century, Edson Arantes do Nascimento made the world bow down before his talent, taking Brazilian football to the altar of the gods."

BRAZIL FORWARD VINICIUS JR

"The player who changed football, the greatest of all, has left us. Always words of affection and motivation for me. I read and kept all the messages you sent me.

And what an honour, to have celebrated my first goal in the World Cup with you."

BRAZILIAN FOOTBALL CONFEDERATION

"Pele was much more than the greatest sportsman of all time. The King of Football was the ultimate exponent of a victorious Brazil, never afraid of any difficulty. He promised his father he would win a World Cup and he won us three, in addition to scoring 95 goals in 113 games with Brazil's national team. The King gave us a new Brazil and we can only thank him for his legacy."

BRAZIL WORLD CUP WINNER RIVALDO

"Our football is known and respected worldwide for everything he did on the pitch and this will never be forgotten. I am proud to have played in two World Cups with the number 10, which was consecrated by him."

BRAZIL FORWARD RODRYGO

"From today 29/12 will always be a sad date. We grew up in Santos hearing every day about you, how good you were as a player and as a person. Thank you, King for the advice and the courage you made me have after our conversation. "Boy always be you and don't be afraid of anything," that will forever stay in my memory!"

BRAZIL DEFENDER MARQUINHOS

"Football and the world will always be grateful for your legacy!"

BRAZIL MIDFIELDER CASEMIRO

"Rest in peace, King Pele. Thank you for the glory you gave to Brazil and to football. Your legacy is eternal."

BRAZIL FORWARD RICHARLISON

"Today, football says goodbye to its most beautiful chapter. From the guy who dedicated his thousandth goal to children, stopped wars and showed an entire country that he could do more. You are and always will be matchless and eternal, King."

BRAZIL MIDFIELDER FRED

"Much more than a football idol. Simply the greatest athlete of all time."

BRAZIL WINGER ANTONY

"The biggest of all! The King, the inspiration, the example, the only one, the ETERNAL!! @Pele"