Deep pockets needed to persuade Glazers to sell United

British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe’s interest in buying Manchester United has raised the hopes of the club’s supporters that their American owners, the Glazer family, might now sell the club and pave the way for a return to glory on the field.

Whether that happens will depend on three key factors: how much they think the club is worth; whether there are potential buyers willing to pay that price; and finally, if the much-criticised Glazers are willing to take the money and leave.

So far, there has been no indication from the publicity-shy Glazers that the club is up for sale or that they would be willing to engage with an offer.

There have, however, been reports that they might be interested in selling a portion of shares to a potential minority investor.

But the fans, who are set to protest against the Glazers again at Monday’s Premier League clash with old rivals Liverpool, are hoping for much more radical change than a new junior-partner owner.