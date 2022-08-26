Man City's Haaland, Barca's Lewandowski to meet former clubs in Champions League

Two of Europe's leading strikers will take on their former teams as Manchester City's Erling Haaland faces Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski meets Bayern Munich after the Champions League group-stage draw was made on Thursday.

Holders Real Madrid, who captured a record-extending 14th European crown when they beat Liverpool in last season's final, will play RB Leipzig, Shakhtar Donetsk and Celtic in Group F.

But while Carlo Ancelotti's side should have few problems in making the round of 16, at least on paper, their Spanish rivals and five-times European champions Barca face a tough test against Bayern, Inter Milan and Viktoria Plzen in Group C.