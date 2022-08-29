Serena's farewell tour gets top billing on Day One at US Open

Serena Williams will kick off what is likely to be the last event of her farewell tour on Monday at the US Open where she will headline opening night in a first-round clash with Montenegro's Danka Kovinic.

Williams, who three weeks ago announced her forthcoming retirement from tennis, will play the 7 p.m. ET (2300 GMT) match in front of more than 23,000 hollering fans on Arthur Ashe Stadium, where she has won six of her 23 Grand Slam titles.

While far from the form she enjoyed at the height of her illustrious career, the 40-year-old Williams will look to overwhelm Kovinic in their first career match-up with her trademark mix of powerful serves and groundstrokes.

For Williams, who missed last year's US Open with a leg injury and only returned to singles action at Wimbledon in June, emotions will be running high at the final Grand Slam of 2022.

"I definitely will be very emotional," Williams, who is also playing in the doubles competition with older sister Venus, said on the debut episode of Meghan Markle's 'Archetypes' podcast that was released last week. "How am I not gonna cry?