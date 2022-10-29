Women's sport making 'significant' strides in popularity, sponsors: FIFA

"The data in this year’s report underscores that organisations that are prepared to invest in women’s football are receiving a return," Sarai Bareman, FIFA's chief women's football officer, said in a statement.

"We expect this will only increase as more clubs and leagues, as well as broadcasters and partners, truly recognise the unique growth opportunity that exists in women’s football."

She added FIFA had seen "significant developments and milestones" in the women's sport since launching its women's football strategy four years ago.

With the 2023 women's World Cup less than nine months away, FIFA has everything to gain from the growing popularity in the women's sport.