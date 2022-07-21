FIFA warns it could suspend El Salvador federation over govt interference

Last week, seven directors of the FESFUT executivecommittee were temporarily suspended from their duties by a disciplinary courttied to the INDES national sports institute.
INDES suspended them saying they refused to"adapt" their statutes to those of a new law requiring the country'ssports organizations to comply with governmental orders.
The court also ruled it would initiate a process toevaluate the legal situation of the federation and that the INDES SteeringCommittee would appoint its own leaders to begin adapting the FESFUT'sstatutes.
FIFA, in the letter shared by FESFUT, argued the decisionwas "outside any statutory and regulatory structure applicable to thefederation" and that it recognizes the suspended leaders.
"FIFA and CONCACAF also consider that the factsdescribed above constitute an undue interference in the affairs of thefederation and therefore violate the obligations imposed on FESFUT in... FIFAstatutes," reads the letter.
CONCACAF is one of FIFA's continental confederations,governing the sport in North and Central America as well as the Caribbean.
The world's football regulatory body said if thecommittee appointed by the INDES was not withdrawn by July 25, the case wouldbe immediately submitted to the FIFA Council for a decision that could includethe suspension of FESFUT, which would then lose its rights as a memberorganization.
The decision could mean El Salvador would becomeineligible to participate in the League of Nations, the CONCACAF Gold Cup andthe World Cup.
The president of the INDES, Yamil Bukele, half-brother ofEl Salvador President Nayib Bukele, denied the government had intervened in thedecision last week and said the institute would "defend" its positionin the face of a possible FIFA sanction.