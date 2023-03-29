Dutch defender gives up captaincy after refusing to pose with OneLove banner

Excelsior Rotterdam's Dutch defender Redouan El Yaakoubi has relinquished the club captaincy after refusing to pose in a team photo with the OneLove banner ahead of a Dutch top-flight game, the Eredivisie club said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Mar 19 ahead of Excelsior's 4-1 home win over SC Cambuur and has resulted in a joint decision between El Yaakoubi and the club to find a new captain.

The OneLove campaign embraces inclusiveness, connection, tolerance and opposition to all forms of discrimination.