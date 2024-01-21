    বাংলা

    Milan keeper Maignan calls for sanctions to combat racism

    The Frenchman briefly left the pitch in protest after being subjected to racist chants during his side's 3-2 against Udinese

    Reuters
    Published : 21 Jan 2024, 05:27 AM
    Updated : 21 Jan 2024, 05:27 AM

    Strong sanctions must be implemented to combat racism, AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan said after he briefly left the pitch in protest during the Serie A match at Udinese on Saturday.

    Maignan alerted the referee before leaving the pitch due to repeated racist chants from the local fans, as reported by Italian media. He was followed by his team mates to the tunnel before returning to the goal after a few minutes.

    "I said we cannot play football like this. It is not the first time it has happened this way," Maignan told Sky Sports Italy.

    "They must hand out very strong sanctions, because talking no longer does anything.

    "We have to say that what they are doing is wrong. It is not the whole crowd, most fans want to cheer on their team and jeer you, that’s normal, but not this."

    Describing the events that prompted him to walk off the pitch, Maignan added: "What happened in the first half is that at the first goal kick I heard monkey noises, I said nothing.

    "The second time I went to get the ball, I heard it again. I told the fourth official and my bench what happened.

    "I was angry, because this isn’t the first time it has happened. I did not want to play, but we are a family and I could not leave my team mates like that."

    A stoppage-time goal by striker Noah Okafor secured Milan a 3-2 win.

    RELATED STORIES
    Inter sweep past Lazio to reach Italian Supercup final
    Inter sweep past Lazio to reach Italian Supercup final
    Goals from Thuram and Frattesi, along with a Calhanoglu penalty, propelled Inter Milan to a 3-0 victory over Lazio in the Italian Supercup semi-final
    Football - Supercoppa Italiana - Semi final - Inter Milan v Lazio - Al-Awwal Stadium, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - January 19, 2024 Inter Milan's Hakan Calhanoglu celebrates scoring their second goal with Marcus Thuram REUTERS
    Inter sweep past Lazio to reach Italian Supercup final
    Goals from Thuram, Frattesi and Calhanoglu secured their place in the final against Napoli
    Football - AS Roma Press Conference - Daniele De Rossi - Trigoria Training Ground, Rome, Italy - May 14, 2019 AS Roma's Daniele De Rossi during a press conference REUTERS
    Roma appoint De Rossi as manager
    The Serie A side name their former player Daniele De Rossi as their new manager until the end of the season
    December 23, 2023 Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
    Vlahovic nets winner as Juventus beat Frosinone 2-1
    Juventus opened the scoring through 18-year-old Turkish international Kenan Yildiz, who found the back of the net on his first start

    Opinion

    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps
    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024