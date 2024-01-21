Milan keeper Maignan calls for sanctions to combat racism

Strong sanctions must be implemented to combat racism, AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan said after he briefly left the pitch in protest during the Serie A match at Udinese on Saturday.

Maignan alerted the referee before leaving the pitch due to repeated racist chants from the local fans, as reported by Italian media. He was followed by his team mates to the tunnel before returning to the goal after a few minutes.

"I said we cannot play football like this. It is not the first time it has happened this way," Maignan told Sky Sports Italy.