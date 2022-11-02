    বাংলা

    Buttler's captaincy in NZ win 'bodes well' for England

    Jos Buttler delivered a real captain's performance in England's win over New Zealand at the Twenty20 World Cup, former skippers said

    Reuters
    Published : 2 Nov 2022, 06:57 AM
    Updated : 2 Nov 2022, 06:57 AM

    Jos Buttler delivered a real captain's performance in England's win over New Zealand at the Twenty20 World Cup on Tuesday and bodes well for the remainder of the tournament, former skippers said. 

    England's hopes of reaching the semi-finals had been left hanging by a thread after defeat to Ireland and with their match against Australia washed out last week. 

    But they breathed new life into their campaign by beating New Zealand by 20 runs on Tuesday, with Buttler named Player of the Match after smashing 73 runs and taking a diving catch to dismiss Devon Conway. 

    "After an indifferent start to the tournament, Buttler needed to lead from the front in Brisbane," Mike Atherton wrote in the Times.

    "And (he) did so, showing sound judgment at the toss, top-scoring and then marshalling the reply in the field in fine style, including a top-class catch down the leg side... 

    "Defeat would have been all but terminal and so to play so confidently and intelligently, with such verve and dash, in those circumstances bodes well for what is to come." 

    Buttler also earned praise for his tactics, including the decision to use five bowlers in the opening six overs of New Zealand's innings. 

    "It was one of (Buttler's) best games as captain. In his 100th T20 international he really has stepped up," Eoin Morgan, who was replaced as captain by Buttler in June, told Sky Sports. 

    "Every opportunity he had to impact the game, he tried to take a wicket. He brings Mark Wood back into the game, starts with spin, rotates five bowlers for the first six overs. 

    "He is using all his experience and he is flying high. I thought he controlled his emotions really well and made brilliant decisions." 

    Former England captain Nasser Hussain told Sky Sports Buttler had "obviously done his homework in terms of match-ups".

    RELATED STORIES
    Football - Champions League - Group C - Victoria Plzen v FC Barcelona - Doosan Arena, Pilsen, Czech Republic - November 1, 2022 Viktoria Plzen's Pavel Bucha in action with FC Barcelona's Gavi
    Barcelona cruise past Viktoria Plzen in CL
    Barcelona, who rested a number of regulars including Polish striker Robert Lewandowski, scored six minutes into the match
    Football - Champions League - Group A - Liverpool v Napoli - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - November 1, 2022 Liverpool's Darwin Nunez celebrates scoring their second goal with Mohamed Salah
    Salah, Nunez secure Liverpool win over Napoli
    However, Napoli's 4-1 demolition of Liverpool in their Champions League opener helped the Italian side stay top of their group
    FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Preview - Doha, Qatar - October 26, 2022 General view of signage in Doha ahead of the World Cup
    Germany pub owners to boycott telecast of Qatar WC games
    Qatar, the first Middle Eastern country to host the World Cup, has come under intense international pressure for its treatment of foreign workers
    FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Preview - Doha, Qatar - October 26, 2022 General view of signage in Doha ahead of the World Cup REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
    Qatar braces for World Cup influx
    Traffic flow will be especially critical during the event's group stage when four matches will be played each day at stadiums around Doha

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher