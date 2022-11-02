Buttler's captaincy in NZ win 'bodes well' for England

Jos Buttler delivered a real captain's performance in England's win over New Zealand at the Twenty20 World Cup on Tuesday and bodes well for the remainder of the tournament, former skippers said.

England's hopes of reaching the semi-finals had been left hanging by a thread after defeat to Ireland and with their match against Australia washed out last week.

But they breathed new life into their campaign by beating New Zealand by 20 runs on Tuesday, with Buttler named Player of the Match after smashing 73 runs and taking a diving catch to dismiss Devon Conway.

"After an indifferent start to the tournament, Buttler needed to lead from the front in Brisbane," Mike Atherton wrote in the Times.