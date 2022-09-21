KFC threatens legal action over Mbappe's sponsorship stance

A senior executive of KFC's operations in France said the fast food chain may take legal action over forward Kylian Mbappe's refusal to take part in some of the French national team's sponsorship commitments.

Alain Beral, vice president of KFC France, told the Sport Business Club website that they were considering legal action, though he did not specify whether this would be against the player or the French Football Federation.

"We have paid for something clear. If necessary, we will assert our rights," said Beral.