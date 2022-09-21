    বাংলা

    KFC threatens legal action over Mbappe's sponsorship stance

    KFC France may take legal action against the player for refusing to take part in some of the French national team's sponsorship commitments

    Reuters
    Published : 21 Sept 2022, 09:04 AM
    Updated : 21 Sept 2022, 09:04 AM

    A senior executive of KFC's operations in France said the fast food chain may take legal action over forward Kylian Mbappe's refusal to take part in some of the French national team's sponsorship commitments.

    Alain Beral, vice president of KFC France, told the Sport Business Club website that they were considering legal action, though he did not specify whether this would be against the player or the French Football Federation.

    "We have paid for something clear. If necessary, we will assert our rights," said Beral.

    Mbappe had refused to participate in a team photo shoot and sponsor activities scheduled for Tuesday as he did not want to endorse some brands, including fast food chains and betting companies, that have contracts with the national team.

    "I have decided to not take part in the photo shoot after the French federation's refusal to change the image rights agreement with the players," Mbappe said in a statement.

    The federation said it would "review ... the image rights agreement between it and its selected players".

    RELATED STORIES
    BCB declares Tk 5 million cash reward for SAFF champions
    BCB declares Tk 5m reward for SAFF champions
    ‘The achievement of the Bangladesh women’s national football team will greatly inspire all sportsmen and women of the country,’ BCB President Nazmul Hassan says
    Juve's Di Maria handed two-match ban for elbowing player
    Juve's Di Maria handed two-match ban for elbowing player
    The Argentina international avoided a longer suspension for violent conduct as the Serie A judge said he did not hurt Monza’s Armando Izzo
    Hales felt like he was making his 'debut again' after England return
    Hales felt like he was making his 'debut again' after England return
    Hales made 53 from 40 balls as England defeated Pakistan by six wickets in Karachi in the first of the seven T20s
    Dier says family don't attend away games due to fan behaviour
    Family don't attend away games due to fan behaviour: Dier
    Eric Dier said some of his family and friends faced problems at Stamford Bridge during Tottenham's 2-2 draw with Chelsea

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher