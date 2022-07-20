July 22 2022

    Dybala joins AS Roma on free transfer

    Argentina international forward Paulo Dybala has joined Italian side AS Roma on a free transfer following his departure from Juventus, the Europa Conference League champions said on Wednesday.

    >>Reuters
    Published : 20 July 2022, 1:20 PM
    Updated : 20 July 2022, 1:20 PM

    Dybala, who was linked with a transfer to Serie A sideInter Milan after his deal with Juventus expired, has signed a three-yearcontract with Roma.

    The deal is worth 6 million euros ($6.14 million),Italian news agency ANSA said.

    "The days that have led up to me signing thiscontract have been filled with so many emotions," Dybala said in astatement.

    "I am joining a team that is on the up, a club thatcontinues to put in place strong foundations for the future, and a coach, JoseMourinho, that it will be a privilege to work with."

    The 28-year-old won five league titles and four CoppaItalia trophies with Juventus after joining them from Palermo in 2015, scoring115 goals in 293 appearances across all competitions.

    However, his last two seasons with the Turin-based clubwere hampered by a string of injuries.

    Dybala, who has earned 34 caps for Argentina since hissenior debut in 2015, will become Roma's fourth signing of the transfer windowafter the arrivals of midfielder Nemanja Matic, goalkeeper Mile Svilar anddefender Zeki Celik.

    "He has already joined up with his new teammates atthe training camp in Portugal and will begin preparations for the new seasonthis week," Roma said.

    "Dybala has opted to wear the No. 21 shirt for theclub."

    Roma finished sixth in Serie A last season and won theEuropa Conference League under Mourinho.

    They kick off their league campaign with a trip toSalernitana on Aug. 14.

