Iran's World Cup countdown begins with coach Queiroz at helm

Iran are racing against time to be ready for the World Cup finals, but returning coach Carlos Queiroz is confident upcoming friendly matches against Uruguay and Senegal can help prepare his team for November's tournament in Qatar.

After months of speculation, Queiroz was named last week to replace Croatia's Dragan Skocic at the helm but the former Real Madrid and Portugal coach has only a little over two months to fine tune the squad.

Queiroz returns after stints with the national teams of Colombia and Egypt. He took Egypt to the verge of qualification for Qatar this year.

He will be working with a squad he knows well from his eight-year stint in Tehran, having led Iran at the 2014 and 2018 World Cups. He left the role after his side's semi-final exit from the Asian Cup in the United Arab Emirates in January 2019.