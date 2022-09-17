    বাংলা

    Iran's World Cup countdown begins with coach Queiroz at helm

    Coach Carlos Queiroz is confident that the upcoming friendly matches against Uruguay and Senegal will help prepare his team for November's tournament in Qatar

    Reuters
    Published : 17 Sept 2022, 07:39 AM
    Updated : 17 Sept 2022, 07:39 AM

    Iran are racing against time to be ready for the World Cup finals, but returning coach Carlos Queiroz is confident upcoming friendly matches against Uruguay and Senegal can help prepare his team for November's tournament in Qatar.

    After months of speculation, Queiroz was named last week to replace Croatia's Dragan Skocic at the helm but the former Real Madrid and Portugal coach has only a little over two months to fine tune the squad.

    Queiroz returns after stints with the national teams of Colombia and Egypt. He took Egypt to the verge of qualification for Qatar this year.

    He will be working with a squad he knows well from his eight-year stint in Tehran, having led Iran at the 2014 and 2018 World Cups. He left the role after his side's semi-final exit from the Asian Cup in the United Arab Emirates in January 2019.

    "This is our first step towards preparing for the World Cup," the 69-year-old said of the training camp in Austria, which begins next week and sees Iran take on Uruguay on Sept 23 and then Senegal four days later.

    "We will do our best both on and off the field to get ready for the competition. It's our responsibility to improve the conditions and make progress and always move forward," media quoted him as saying in Tehran.

    Queiroz has named a 27-man squad for the camp as he prepares his team for a challenging World Cup campaign that will see the Iranians open the competition against England on Nov 21 before going on to face Wales and the United States.

    Sixteen of the 23 players selected for the World Cup finals in Russia four years ago have been included in the roster picked for the camp, including 35-year-old Omid Ebrahimi.

    The midfielder, who plays his club football in Qatar for Al Wakrah, was a stand-out performer under Queiroz in 2018 but has made only two appearances for Iran since November 2019.

    Other familiar faces include goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand as well as strike duo Sardar Azmoun of Bayer Leverkusen and Porto's Mehdi Taremi.

    "As a professional coach, I know that all teams in the world have progressed," said Queiroz. "We will also do our best to face our opponents in Qatar and will be fully prepared for the campaign."

    RELATED STORIES
    Neymar defends Vinicius over criticism of goal celebrations
    Neymar defends Vinicius over criticism of goal celebrations
    The Real Madrid wide man has infuriated opponents in LaLiga with his celebrations, which include dancing near the corner flag
    Djokovic says Federer set tone for excellence and led with poise
    Federer set tone for excellence and led with poise: Djokovic
    Djokovic will join Federer as well as Rafa Nadal and fellow 'Big Four' member Andy Murray, when they play on the same team for the first time at the Sept 23-25 Laver Cup
    Reaction to Federer announcing his retirement
    Reaction to Federer announcing his retirement
    23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams says that she has always looked up to Roger Federer and admired him and their paths have been very similar
    Ronaldo 'totally committed' to United project, says Ten Hag
    Ronaldo 'totally committed' to United project: Ten Hag
    The Manchester United boss says Ronaldo has to work really hard to get the right fitness

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher