Arsenal in better position than City, says Guardiola ahead of Community Shield

"We struggle to restart every season but it's fine, and hopefully our mentality can help us to be there and compete."

Manager Mikel Arteta's Arsenal are looking to close the gap at the top of the league, and Guardiola believes the north London side has recruited players who could walk straight into the starting line-up.

The signings of England midfielder Declan Rice from West Ham United, Kai Havertz from rivals Chelsea and defender Jurrien Timber from Ajax Amsterdam have strengthened Arsenal's core.

"Rice decided to go to Arsenal, I wish him all the best. He is a really nice guy, for the England team he is important. Arsenal have bought a really good player," Guardiola said.

"They didn't buy players to make the squad bigger, they have bought starting players. I could not expect anything different."

Guardiola reiterated his desire to keep England defender Kyle Walker, who has a year left on his City contract, amid interest from German giants Bayern Munich.

Bernardo Silva is another one of Guardiola's key players who is linked with a move away from the club, with LaLiga champions Barcelona reported to be potential suitors for the Portuguese midfielder.

"Kyle and Bernardo, what could I say? They are so important for us. We want them, (so) we are going to do everything (to keep them). We want (Silva) to stay because he wants to stay," Guardiola said.