    বাংলা

    Bangladesh U17 win as Singapore self destruct in AFC Asian Cup qualifiers

    The boys put up a toothless show but Singapore gift them a stoppage-time win

    Sports Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 5 Oct 2022, 06:09 PM
    Updated : 5 Oct 2022, 06:09 PM

    Bangladesh boys have edged Singapore 2-1 in their AFC Under-17 Asian Cup qualifiers opener, courtesy of two own goals from the visitors in the Group E encounter.

    Bangladesh wasted a host of opportunities in the first half but the pressure drew a blunder from Singapore’s defence in the 10th minute at the Bir Shrestha Shaheed Shipahi Mustofa Kamal Stadium on Wednesday.

    Nazim Uddin broke through the left to lay off into the box but defender Brayden Goh miscued the clearance and sent it past goalkeeper Isaac Lee into the back of the net.

    After Bangladesh squandered a couple of fine opportunities to double the lead, Md Syazwan Latiff found the top corner from outside the area with a perfect strike and restored parity in the 28th minute.

    After the break, the men in green lost the attacking edge. As the clock ran down to the final 10 minutes of regulation time, Singapore players forced multiple injury breaks and the referee awarded eight minutes of stoppage time.

    The Singapore defence put paid to their hopes of earning a point in the game in the final seconds of the game when Lee fluffed a header back from his centre-back to helplessly see the ball roll into the net.

    In their next game on Friday, the hosts will face Bhutan, who began their campaign with an 0-8 thumping by Yemen.

    RELATED STORIES
    Indonesia leader says locked doors, steep stairs key factors in deadly stampede
    Locked doors, steep stairs key factors in stampede: Indonesia president
    He said ordering an urgent review of safety in stadiums and suggesting that the sport's governing body FIFA could help fix some issues
    City humbling a reality check for United, says Ten Hag
    City humbling a reality check for United: Ten Hag
    A run of four successive league wins under Ten Hag had promised better times ahead but United were brought firmly back down to earth
    Barcelona defender Christensen to undergo tests for sprained ankle
    Christensen to undergo tests for sprained ankle
    The Denmark international is the latest Barcelona player to pick up an injury after Araujo, Kounde and Bellerin
    Indonesia president says FIFA boss offered help to fix country's football issues
    FIFA offered help to fix country's football issues: Indonesia president
    The president says he had spoken by phone on Monday to FIFA President Gianni Infantino who offered his support

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher