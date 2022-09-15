Majority of fans want FIFA to compensate Qatar's migrant workers - Amnesty

"Across the globe, people are united in their desire to see FIFA step up and make amends for the suffering endured by migrant workers in Qatar," said Steve Cockburn, Amnesty International's Head of Economic and Social Justice.

"The past cannot be undone, but a compensation programme is a clear and simple way that FIFA and Qatar can provide at least some measure of redress to the hundreds of thousands of workers who made this tournament possible."

FIFA said a wide range of measures had been implemented in recent years to improve protection for workers in Qatar.

"FIFA takes note of the poll conducted on behalf of Amnesty International, featuring respondents from 10 countries in Europe and five countries from the rest of the world," the governing body said in a statement.

"Respondents may not be fully aware of the measures implemented in recent years by FIFA and its partners in Qatar to protect workers involved in the delivery of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022."

In May, Amnesty and other rights groups called on FIFA to set aside $440 million to compensate migrant workers in Qatar for human rights abuses. Read full story