'I feel gay', FIFA chief attempts to empathise with marginalised

"I feel all of this because what I see ... brings me back to my personal story."

Infantino then detailed how he had grown up as the child of migrant workers in Switzerland and had been bullied for his accent and for having red hair and freckles.

"Of course, I am not Qatari, I am not an Arab, I am not African, I am not gay, I am not disabled," he later added.

"But I feel like it, because I know what it means to be discriminated, to be bullied, as a foreigner in a foreign country."

LGBT rights have been a touchstone issue for critics of the tournament because same-sex relations are illegal and punishable by up to three years of jail-time in Qatar.