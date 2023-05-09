    বাংলা

    Ronaldo suffers another setback in Saudi title race

    The Portuguese striker's Al-Nassr club were held to a 1-1 home draw by lowly Al-Khaleej in Riyadh

    Published : 9 May 2023, 03:18 AM
    Cristiano Ronaldo's hopes of clinching the Saudi Pro League at the first attempt suffered another setback when his Al-Nassr club were held to a 1-1 home draw by lowly Al-Khaleej in Riyadh on Monday.

    The visitors, who are battling to stave off relegation, took a shock lead through Fabio Martins after four minutes at Al-Awwal Park but Alvaro Gonzalez soon equalised for Al-Nassr.

    Portuguese striker Ronaldo thought he had given his team the lead in the 58th minute only for the referee to cancel the goal for offside.

    League leaders Ittihad, meanwhile, thrashed Abha 4-0 to open up a five-point cushion over second-placed Al-Nassr with four games to play.

    Ronaldo was surrounded by Al-Khaleej players looking to secure his shirt after the final whistle and angrily shoved away a member of the team's staff when he attempted to take a selfie with the former Real Madrid striker.

