    বাংলা

    Leicester slump to defeat by Bournemouth after Maddison error

    They created little and were indebted to keeper Daniel Iversen for keeping them in the game

    Reuters
    Published : 8 April 2023, 04:42 PM
    Updated : 8 April 2023, 04:42 PM

    Leicester City's relegation plight worsened as they suffered a 1-0 home defeat by fellow strugglers Bournemouth on Saturday, their eighth defeat in nine Premier League games.

    England midfielder James Maddison's terrible back pass which allowed Philip Billing to score in the 40th minute gifted Bournemouth three crucial points in their bid to stay up.

    Leicester created little and were indebted to keeper Daniel Iversen for keeping them in the game.

    They were booed off at the end of a dismal display which left them second-from-bottom with 25 points.

    Bournemouth moved up to 15th place with 30 points.   

