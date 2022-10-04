Ancelotti urges Real Madrid players to step up against Shakhtar

Ancelotti stressed to his players that they need to up their game at home on Wednesday against a Shakhtar side who are unbeaten in their two Champions League games so far, the second being a 4-1 thrashing of RB Leipzig.

The Ukrainian club are second in the group on four points, behind leaders Real on six.

"We want to improve and show another attitude, another identity considering that we are going to play against a dangerous team that started the group very well," Ancelotti told a news conference.

"I think it is clear that we did not play our best game on Sunday. We all know that it is a very important game to get to nine points and we are well prepared for it."