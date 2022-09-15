    বাংলা

    Rangers defy UEFA with rendition of God Save the King

    Rangers, City and Chelsea had requested for the anthem but European football's governing body turned them down

    Reuters
    Published : 15 Sept 2022, 03:39 PM
    Updated : 15 Sept 2022, 03:39 PM

    Scottish club Rangers defied UEFA on Wednesday by playing Britain's national anthem ahead of their Champions League match against Napoli as a mark of respect for Queen Elizabeth after her death last week.

    Rangers, Manchester City and Chelsea had requested to be able to play the anthem before their Wednesday evening matches but European football's governing body turned them down, according to Sky.

    Before kickoff at Ibrox, however, an impeccably observed minute's silence was followed by a rousing rendition of 'God Save the King' from the 50,000 fans packed into the ground.

    Fans in the Broomloan Road stand also held up cards to create a vast mosaic of the queen's profile on the background of the Union Flag above a banner reading "1926 Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II 2022".

    "Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was honoured at Ibrox this evening with a minute's silence, a display created by the Union Bears, and a rendition of the national anthem," read a post on the club's official website.

    Rangers lost 3-0 to Napoli to fall to their second straight defeat in the group.

    The British flag and loyalty to the monarch are central to Rangers' traditional identity as a unionist club.

    Their city rivals Celtic are closely identified with the Irish republican movement and banners mocking Elizabeth and the monarchy were displayed by fans at their Champions League match in Warsaw.

    UEFA said in a statement to Sky Sports News that no anthems were being played in order to maintain a "consistent pre-match ceremony with a subdued atmosphere and without any celebratory activities across all UK venues to show respect as we did last Thursday."

    A minute's silence was also observed before the matches at Chelsea's Stamford Bridge and at the City of Manchester Stadium with banners honouring the late monarch also on display at those grounds.

    Britain is in the midst of a period of mourning for Elizabeth, who reigned for seven decades until her death last Thursday and will be buried on Monday.

    Champions League
    RELATED STORIES
    Federer to call time on glittering career after next week's Laver Cup
    Federer to call time on a glittering career
    The Swiss maestro is regarded by many as the best player ever to wield a racket
    Real's winning start to undergo Atletico exam in Madrid derby
    Real’s winnings start face Atletico test
    With talisman Karim Benzema a doubt for the game, Ancelotti called for others to step up to the plate with goals
    Juventus manager Allegri says doesn't feel 'at risk' after Benfica defeat
    Allegri: Not feeling at risk after Benfica defeat
    Juventus lost their opening two games of the group stage for the first time and are sitting eighth in Serie A
    Majority of fans want FIFA to compensate Qatar's migrant workers - Amnesty
    Majority of fans want FIFA to compensate Qatar’s migrant workers: Amnesty
    About 67% of respondents said the national Football Associations should speak out publicly about the human rights issues

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher