Rangers defy UEFA with rendition of God Save the King

Scottish club Rangers defied UEFA on Wednesday by playing Britain's national anthem ahead of their Champions League match against Napoli as a mark of respect for Queen Elizabeth after her death last week.

Rangers, Manchester City and Chelsea had requested to be able to play the anthem before their Wednesday evening matches but European football's governing body turned them down, according to Sky.

Before kickoff at Ibrox, however, an impeccably observed minute's silence was followed by a rousing rendition of 'God Save the King' from the 50,000 fans packed into the ground.