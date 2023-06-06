    বাংলা

    England's Moeen considering Test return ahead of Ashes

    The 35-year-old is said to have been contacted by England skipper Stokes and coach McCullum over a potential return to Test cricket

    Reuters
    Published : 6 June 2023, 05:22 AM
    Updated : 6 June 2023, 05:22 AM

    England all-rounder Moeen Ali is considering a comeback to Test cricket ahead of the Ashes against Australia after spinner Jack Leach was ruled out with a lower back stress fracture, British media reported. 

    The 35-year-old, who announced his retirement from the longest format of the game in September 2021, is said to have been contacted by England skipper Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum over a potential return to Test cricket.

    British media said Moeen, who was part of Chennai Super Kings' squad that went on to win the 2021 and 2023 Indian Premier League, has been given some time to make a decision. 

    Moeen made his Test debut in 2014 and scored 2,914 runs in 64 Tests at an average of 28.29, picking up 195 wickets with his off-spin. 

    England are seeking a replacement for Leach, whose injury was the latest setback to their bowling department in the build-up to the series, with fast bowler Jofra Archer also ruled out due to an elbow injury. 

    The Ashes gets underway at Edgbaston on June 16.

    RELATED STORIES
    England may rejig attack in Leach's absence, says Atherton
    England may rejig attack in Leach's absence: Atherton
    Leach was ruled out of the five-match series on Sunday due to a stress fracture in his back
    Cricket - Fourth Test - England v India - The Oval, London, Britain - September 4, 2021 England's James Anderson Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
    Anderson suffers groin injury ahead of Ashes
    His fitness will need to be assessed before next month's Ashes warm-up Test against Ireland, the England and Wales Cricket board said
    Cricket - Third Test - Australia v South Africa - Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, Australia - January 8, 2023 Australia's Josh Hazlewood appeals successfully for the lbw wicket of South Africa's Keshav Maharaj REUTERS/Jaimi Joy
    Hazlewood included in Australia’s WTC final squad
    The paceman cut short his Indian Premier League campaign earlier this month after reporting ‘minor side soreness’
    Cricket - England v Ireland - Lord's Cricket Ground, London, Britain - June 3, 2023 England's Josh Tongue celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Ireland's Fionn Hand
    Tongue takes 5 wickets as England crush Ireland
    England now shift focus to the Ashes series, which gets under way at Edgbaston on Jun 16

    Opinion

    Save our planet: #BeatPlasticPollution
    Tasneem Hossain
    Kosovo violence gives NATO, Europe an unwanted crisis
    Peter Apps
    Henry Kissinger at 100: controversial policymaker and brilliant scholar
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    AI comes of age on jets and ships, prompting fears about where it's headed
    Peter Apps