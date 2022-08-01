Chelsea's Tuchel braced for more frustration after mini-rebuild

With the clock ticking before a Premier League opener at Everton on Aug 6, German Tuchel has sounded just as alarmed as at end of last season which ended trophyless for a Chelsea team who had stormed to Champions League success a year earlier.

"Unfortunately, it proved my point and the last week proves my point," Tuchel said after the Arsenal loss in Florida in July.

"We got sanctioned (by the British government) and players left us, we know that some players are trying to leave us, and this is where it is. We had an urgent appeal for quality players and a huge amount of quality players."

So far, Chelsea - freed from the strict sanctions imposed after Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich sold the club to US investors in May - have made two significant additions to the team that finished 19 points behind champions Manchester City and 18 behind runners-up Liverpool.

Sterling should add bite to an attack that will no longer feature Romelu Lukaku, the club's record signing who scored only eight league goals on his return to Stamford Bridge and has been loaned back to Inter Milan.