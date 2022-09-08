Chelsea reach verbal agreement with Potter to take over as manager

Chelsea have reached a verbal agreement with Brighton & Hove Albion boss Graham Potter to take over as the club's new manager and replace Thomas Tuchel, Sky Sports reported on Thursday.

Chelsea sacked Tuchel on Wednesday, a day after they suffered a shock 1-0 defeat away to Dinamo Zagreb in their opening match of the Champions League group stage.

The London club finished third in the Premier League last season but are sixth with 10 points this term after six games, having lost at Leeds United and Southampton.