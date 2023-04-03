    বাংলা

    Valladolid, Espanyol sack coaches amid relegation scrap

    Espanyol suffered a fourth straight league loss at the hands of Girona on Saturday

    Reuters
    Published : 3 April 2023, 03:46 PM
    Updated : 3 April 2023, 03:46 PM

    Spanish clubs Real Valladolid and Espanyol sacked their coaches on Monday, after weekend LaLiga defeats left both teams teetering on the edge of the relegation zone. 

    Espanyol, who are 17th on 27 points after 27 games and level on points with 18th-placed Almeria, suffered a fourth straight league loss at the hands of Girona on Saturday in Diego Martinez's last game in charge of the club. 

    "The sporting results have led the club to take this decision with the sole and clear objective of achieving continuity in the top flight," Espanyol said in a statement. 

    Valladolid, in 16th, parted ways with Jose Rojo Pacheta, the manager who led them to promotion last season. 

    Valladolid, owned by former Brazil striker Ronaldo, were thrashed 6-0 by champions Real Madrid on Sunday. 

    "The club recognises the ... role he has played in the team since his arrival but, always with the sole objective of staying in the top flight at the end of the current campaign, has opted to move in another direction," Valladolid said. 

    "A difficult decision for all that Pacheta stands for, a leader of the team that managed to return to LaLiga in just one year and through direct promotion ... a fact that will always be remembered and valued." 

    There have now been nine sackings this season in LaLiga, in addition to Gennaro Gattuso's departure from Valencia by mutual agreement.

