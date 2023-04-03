Valladolid, Espanyol sack coaches amid relegation scrap

"The sporting results have led the club to take this decision with the sole and clear objective of achieving continuity in the top flight," Espanyol said in a statement.

Valladolid, in 16th, parted ways with Jose Rojo Pacheta, the manager who led them to promotion last season.

Valladolid, owned by former Brazil striker Ronaldo, were thrashed 6-0 by champions Real Madrid on Sunday.

"The club recognises the ... role he has played in the team since his arrival but, always with the sole objective of staying in the top flight at the end of the current campaign, has opted to move in another direction," Valladolid said.