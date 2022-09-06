Barcelona will 'dream big' in Champions League says Xavi

"Being favourites is something else. You have to be humble. Every match is going to be a war. We haven't won a Champions League title here since 2015."

New signing Robert Lewandowski has delighted Barca fans in their three consecutive LaLiga wins, scoring five goals, including two consecutive doubles.

The arrival of the twice FIFA Best Player of the Year from Bayern Munich has upped the expectation levels at the Camp Nou after Barca endured a frustrating 2021-22 season following the departure of club great Lionel Messi to Paris St Germain.

With new signing Raphinha playing well on the right wing, a resurgent Ousmane Dembele finally showing his potential and Ansu Fati getting back to form, morale could not be higher.

"I see every day how the fans are. The jerseys have sold out, people stop us and cheer us on the street. We have to keep going, it's a positive feeling," Xavi said.

"We welcome the pressure here, there is pressure every day when you are at Barcelona.

"We have won five Champions League titles under pressure. Dreaming about winning again is not adding pressure."