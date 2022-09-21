    বাংলা

    Juve's Di Maria handed two-match ban for elbowing player

    The Argentina international avoided a longer suspension for violent conduct as the Serie A judge said he did not hurt Monza’s Armando Izzo

    Reuters
    Published : 21 Sept 2022, 08:16 AM
    Updated : 21 Sept 2022, 08:16 AM

    Juventus forward Angel Di Maria has been handed a two-match ban, ruling him out of games against Bologna and AC Milan, for elbowing Monza’s Armando Izzo in the chest during Sunday’s 1-0 away defeat, Serie A said on Tuesday.

    The Argentina international avoided a longer suspension for violent conduct as the Serie A judge said he did not hurt Izzo. A two-match ban is the standard suspension for ‘serious unsportsmanlike behaviour’.

    Di Maria has already missed three matches in all competitions through injury this season.

    Juve are eighth in the table with 10 points after seven games and host Bologna on Oct 2 after the international break and visit Milan six days later.

    RELATED STORIES
    KFC threatens legal action over Mbappe's sponsorship stance
    KFC threatens legal action over Mbappe's sponsorship stance
    KFC France may take legal action against the player for refusing to take part in some of the French national team's sponsorship commitments
    BCB declares Tk 5 million cash reward for SAFF champions
    BCB declares Tk 5m reward for SAFF champions
    ‘The achievement of the Bangladesh women’s national football team will greatly inspire all sportsmen and women of the country,’ BCB President Nazmul Hassan says
    Hales felt like he was making his 'debut again' after England return
    Hales felt like he was making his 'debut again' after England return
    Hales made 53 from 40 balls as England defeated Pakistan by six wickets in Karachi in the first of the seven T20s
    Dier says family don't attend away games due to fan behaviour
    Family don't attend away games due to fan behaviour: Dier
    Eric Dier said some of his family and friends faced problems at Stamford Bridge during Tottenham's 2-2 draw with Chelsea

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher