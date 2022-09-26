Salah rested for Liberia friendly, heads back to Liverpool

Egypt forward Mohamed Salah will be rested for next week's friendly against Liberia and return to Liverpool ahead of the resumption of the Premier League season, national team coach Rui Vitoria said on Sunday.

The 30-year-old, who was twice on target in Friday's 3-0 friendly win over Niger, has been left out of the squad for Tuesday's game in Alexandria alongside forward Mostafa Mohamed and defender Ahmed Fatouh.

Egypt failed to qualify for this year's World Cup in Qatar, losing in a playoff to African champions Senegal.