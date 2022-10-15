    বাংলা

    Leicester fail to storm Palace in dour goalless draw

    It is a second clean sheet in 10 league games this season for Leicester

    Reuters
    Published : 15 Oct 2022, 03:46 PM
    Updated : 15 Oct 2022, 03:46 PM

    Leicester City’s poor start to the Premier League season dragged on with a dour goalless draw at home to Crystal Palace on Saturday, although the point they earned moves them off the foot of the table for now. 

    The lively James Maddison had the best two chances at the King Power Stadium but failed to hit the target on both occasions, while it took more than an hour for Palace to have a shot on target in a clash between two sides short on confidence. 

    It was a second clean sheet in 10 league games this season for Leicester, who were greeted with boos from sections of the home fans at the final whistle, while it is a second goalless draw in a row away from home for Palace, who have not won on their Premier League travels since April. 

    "The performance was good. We were up against a really good team who only had one chance in the game," Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers told BT Sport. 

    "We got into some really good areas, but did not have the final pass or that bit of luck that gets you the goal. 

    "We can see the effort and the talent of the players and I think we deserved to win the game. It was also a good clean sheet for us." 

    There were no clear-cut chances in the first half, with Leicester forward Patson Daka stinging the palms of visiting goalkeeper Vicente Guaita and Marc Guehi heading over from a free kick at the other end. 

    Maddison shot wide twice in the second period with England manager Gareth Southgate watching on, while Palace had their first effort on target in the 64th minute as home goalkeeper Danny Ward saved well low to his right to deny Odsonne Edouard. 

    Leicester will host Leeds United in their next fixture on Thursday, but do so without talisman Maddison, who picked up a late yellow card for a dive in the box and must now serve a one-match suspension. 

    Palace welcome Wolverhampton Wanderers to Selhurst Park on Tuesday.

    RELATED STORIES
    Champions League - FC Barcelona Press Conference - San Siro, Milan, Italy - October 3, 2022 FC Barcelona coach Xavi during a press conference REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
    El Clasico against Real a chance for Barca: Xavi
    Barca salvaged a late 3-3 draw against Inter Milan on Wednesday in the Champions League
    Cricket - Second T20 International - England v Pakistan - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - August 30, 2020 Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman in action Mike Hewitt/Pool via REUTERS/Files
    Zaman replaces Qadir in Pakistan's T20 World Cup squad
    The PCB said that the change had to be made as Qadir is yet to recover from a hairline fracture on his right thumb
    Brazil's former soccer player Ronaldo kisses the trophy during a celebration of the 20th anniversary of 2002 World Cup title, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 30, 2022.
    Talented team mates will ease pressure on Neymar at WC: Brazil's Ronaldo
    Neymar has often carried the hopes of a nation but has been unable to lead Brazil into a World Cup final
    Argentina's national team plane to travel to Qatar 2022 World Cup unveiled - Ezeiza airport, Buenos Aires, Argentina - October 6, 2022 General view of the Argentina's national team plane as pictures of Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria are seen on the wing
    Messi worried by Dybala, Di Maria injuries
    The Argentina captain hopes they will both recover in time for the World Cup

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher