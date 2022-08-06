Lewandowski says he has a lot to offer Barca despite age

Barcelona's new striker Robert Lewandowski said he felt fitter now at 33 than he did nearly five years ago and that he hoped to help the team with his technical skills and experience.

The Poland striker, who scored 344 goals for Bayern in 375 matches, joined Barca in a deal worth 45 million euros ($45.80 million) last month and was presented to thousands of fans at Campo Nou stadium in his number nine jersey on Friday.

Lewandowski, who will turn 34 this month, said age did not matter to him as he looks ahead to a fresh challenge.

"It is only a number and physically I don't feel like I'm 33, nearly 34, because I know I can still play a few years at top level or even longer," Lewandowski told reporters.

"I feel better even than when I was a 29-year-old. It's not the question we have to think about."

Lewandowski and Bayern bosses criticised each other over the way they handled the transfer, with the player saying there had been lot of "politics" from the side of the club who were "trying to find an argument" to sell him.