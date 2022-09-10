Barcelona's LaLiga spending cap raised by 800mn euros

LaLiga has raised Barcelona's spending limit by 800 million euros ($803 million), bringing it out of a spending deficit after the Catalan side sold off chunks of assets to patch up its finances, the Spanish league said.

Barcelona were given a cap of 96 million euros last year, which was slashed by January to minus 144 million euros - meaning the team had to find savings elsewhere to sign new players - after they ran up debts and future liabilities of 1.35 billion euros, with 673 million owed to banks.

As a result of their financial turnaround, the league said on Friday it has given Barcelona a cap of 656 million euros for the 2022-23 season.

To offset losses and comply with LaLiga's financial fair play rules, Barcelona sold 25% of their domestic television rights to U.S. investment firm Sixth Street for the next 25 years in two deals worth over 500 million euros.

The club raised an additional 200 million euros from the sale of a 49% stake in Barca Studios in two separate transactions, while also signing a long-term sponsorship deal with streaming giant Spotify in March.

That allowed Barcelona to spend more than 150 million euros on Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Jules Kounde, while Andreas Christensen, Franck Kessie, Hector Bellerin and Marcos Alonso all arrived on free transfers.

LaLiga president Javier Tebas said Barcelona will have to continue to reduce their wage bill to maintain their spending limit for next season.