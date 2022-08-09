Everton bring in England defender Coady on loan from Wolves

England defender Conor Coady has joined Everton from Wolverhampton Wanderers on a season-long loan, the Premier League clubs said on Monday.

"It's incredible to join Everton," Coady, who spent the past seven years at Wolves and captained the team for the last four, told the club's TV channel.

"As soon as I heard the interest, from the manager (Frank Lampard) but also the Football Club itself, I really wanted to be part of it straight away. I'm over the moon to join.

"I've grown up around the city... I'm someone who was desperate to come here. I've got family and friends who are massive Evertonians."