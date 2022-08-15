Chelsea's Tuchel blasts referee and VAR after Spurs draw

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel slammed referee Anthony Taylor and VAR for their decisions in a 2-2 Premier League draw with Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, saying his side deserved to win.

Harry Kane's last-gasp header earned Tottenham a point in a stormy draw that ended with Tuchel and Spurs manager Antonio Conte both being shown red cards.

Tuchel said he felt that Kai Havertz had been fouled in the build-up to Tottenham's first equaliser and that Richarlison was offside and blocking the view of keeper Edouard Mendy.

He added that new signing Marc Cucurella had had his hair pulled by Tottenham centre back Cristian Romero shortly before Kane's dramatic leveller.

"Pull someone else's hair, stay on the pitch and attack the last corner. This is for me without any explanation and I don't want to accept it," Tuchel told reporters.