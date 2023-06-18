    বাংলা

    Broad frustrated by 'soulless' Edgbaston pitch

    Captain Ben Stokes asked for "flat, fast wickets" for the series but the Edgbaston pitch has been on the slow side for the first two days

    Reuters
    Published : 18 June 2023, 07:43 AM
    Updated : 18 June 2023, 07:43 AM

    Stuart Broad slammed the Edgbaston surface as "soulless" and described it as one of the slowest he has encountered in England after Usman Khawaja's unbeaten century dragged Australia back into the contest and left the first Ashes test finely poised.

    Broad lit up the morning session, dismissing David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne in consecutive balls, but then struggled with the rest of the pace attack as England were punished for errors while Australia racked up the runs on Saturday.

    Khawaja was bowled by Broad 112, before replays showed the seamer had overstepped. It was one of 13 no-balls from England, with Broad sending down six, while Jonny Bairstow also missed two chances behind the stumps.

    "How can I be polite? It's a very slow, low surface that saps the energy out of the ball," Broad said. "It's pretty characterless so far, pretty soulless, but you can only judge a surface towards the end of the match and see how it develops.

    "It's really frustrating. I'm not really a big no-ball bowler. I probably bowled more no-balls today than I have in a test match before.

    Captain Ben Stokes had asked for "flat, fast wickets" for the series but the Edgbaston pitch has been on the slow side for the first two days.

    "Hopefully it's not a trend for the whole series," Broad said. "It's certainly one of the slowest pitches I can remember bowling on in England.

    "It's been hard work for the seamers and ultimately we are looking to entertain, have fun and get the crowd jumping and it's quite a difficult pitch to get plays-and-misses on and nicks to slip on."

    But Broad believes England are still in a strong position before Australia resume at 311-5 on Sunday, trailing by 82 runs.

    "We had a really good day," Broad told the BBC. "The game is nicely poised. We are 82 runs ahead, one or two wickets from the tail."

    "It's been a hard, gruelling day on a pitch that's offered very little so far but being in this position is a really positive place to be."

    RELATED STORIES
    Ashes - First Test - England v Australia - Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham, Britain - June 17, 2023 Australia's Usman Khawaja in action Action Images/Andrew Couldridge
    Khawaja leads Australian revival in Ashes
    Ben Stokes had secured the prized wicket of talisman Steve Smith to leave Australia struggling on 78-3 at lunch
    Cricket - England v Ireland - Lord's Cricket Ground, London, Britain - June 1, 2023 England's Stuart Broad celebrates taking the lbw wicket of Ireland's Paul Stirling before it was overturned following an appeal Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
    Broad takes three early wickets but Ireland dig in
    Ireland, still looking for their first win as Test-playing nation having lost the previous six
    Ashes 2019 - Third Test - England v Australia - Headingley, Leeds, Britain - August 22, 2019 Australia's Usman Khawaja reacts after losing his wicket
    Khawaja heads to England with low expectations
    Khawaja has a batting average of 19.66 from six Tests in England, less than half his career average of 47.81
    England pick Broad, Moeen for first Ashes Test
    England pick Broad, Moeen for first Ashes Test
    James Anderson, Broad and Ollie Robinson will lead the pace attack with Moeen, who retired from Tests in 2021

    Opinion

    US allies wary of a disruptive second Trump presidency
    Peter Apps
    Elders: the pillars of society
    Tasneem Hossain
    Europe's gas prices stabilise as storage additions slow
    John Kemp
    Exploring the potential alternative methods of electricity production