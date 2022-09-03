Chaubey elected Indian federation's president after FIFA lifts ban

Former India goalkeeper Kalyan Chaubey has been elected the new president of the All India Football Federation (AIFF), it said on Friday, a week after world soccer's governing body FIFA lifted the ban imposed on it for undue third-party influence.

India's top court disbanded the AIFF in May and appointed a Committee of Administrators to govern the sport, amend the AIFF's constitution and conduct elections that had been pending for 18 months, leading to FIFA's suspension.

The elections of the AIFF, formerly led by FIFA Council member Praful Patel, were due to be held by December 2020 but delayed due to an impasse over amendments to its constitution.