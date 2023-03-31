Man City sweat on Haaland ahead of key Liverpool clash

Manchester City fans are sweating on the fitness of goal machine Erling Haaland ahead of their key home Premier League game against Liverpool on Saturday.

With Arsenal eight points clear of second-placed City, the champions need to take three from Juergen Klopp's side in the early kick-off to ensure the Gunners do not take their lead into double figures.

Arsenal, who have 10 games remaining and are chasing a first championship since 2003-04, host 14th-placed Leeds United later on Saturday.

Norwegian striker Haaland, who has scored an astonishing 42 goals in 37 matches for City since joining from Borussia Dortmund, is nursing a groin injury and missed training on Thursday as players returned from the international break.

Haaland's father Alfie told Norwegian television last week it looked "touch and go" whether the striker would be back in time for the Liverpool game.

"You can’t just go two weeks without training and then jump right into a fight," he said.