Injured Benzema sidelined for rest of month

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema is set to miss the rest of the month's action after being diagnosed with two thigh injuries sustained during his side's Champions League match at Celtic on Tuesday.

Benzema was substituted on the half-hour mark of the European champions' 3-0 win at Celtic Park and a medical report released by Real on Wednesday said the Frenchman had injured the semitendinosus tendon and strained the quadricep muscle in his right thigh.