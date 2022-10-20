Middle order sorted, Pakistan eye second T20 World Cup title

For a side used to tumultuous build-ups Pakistan look unusually settled ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia, where they launch their bid for a second title with a Super 12 showdown against arch-rivals India on Sunday.

Sorting out a misfiring middle order was top of skipper Babar Azam's to-do list heading into a tri-series in New Zealand as the burden of scoring runs had fallen on him and vice-captain Mohammad Rizwan.

Babar can now breathe a bit easier after Mohammad Nawaz, Haider Ali and Iftikhar Ahmed came good in New Zealand, where they beat the hosts in Friday's final.

"Our middle order stepped up in the last two matches," Babar said.

"When you get that kind of performance right before the World Cup, it gives lot of confidence to the team.