PSG's Mbappe beats Messi and Ronaldo to top Forbes rich list

Paris St Germain forward Kylian Mbappe has emerged as the world's highest-paid football player, according to Forbes magazine, the first time a player other than Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo has topped the list in eight years.

Mbappe, 23, is estimated to earn $128 million for the 2022-23 season before agents' fees, a record for Forbes' annual rankings, with PSG team mate Messi second at $120 million and Manchester United's Ronaldo ($100 million) occupying third spot.

PSG's Neymar ($87 million) and Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah ($53 million) rounded off the top five.