Real bank on Benzema-Vinicius partnership to keep up winning run

As he nears his 35th birthday in December, France international Benzema has lost none of his speed or accuracy up front, which in turn convinced Real that they did not need to sign a back up.

"It's just impossible to replace Benzema, he is the best forward in the world," Real manager Carlo Ancelotti said after the Super Cup win.

"He is our leader and we are here today mainly because of him. There is no doubt that he needs to be named best player in the world," he added referring to the Ballon d'Or.

Lining up alongside Benzema will also allow Vinicius to hone his already incredible skills further.

His youth, energy and explosive speed has allowed him to form a destructive partnership with Benzema. He showed his worth when he fired in the game-winning goal against Liverpool in last season's Champions League final in Paris.

"I look up to Benzema and all the players who have achieved so much at this club," Vinicius told UEFA.com ahead of the Super Cup.

"I want to keep winning here and play for a long time to win as much as them – to win five or six (Champions Leagues) – and to try to be as influential as some of the club's greatest players."

Over the past year, Vinicius has also become an integral part of the Brazil team that will be targeting a sixth World Cup title when the finals kick off in Qatar in November.

"Vinicius has an extra gear like no other player, his speed and explosion is unique and I look forward for him to be even better this ... season," Brazil coach Tite told Reuters in a recent interview.

"He is now a much improved player thanks to his relentless working mentality and to Ancelotti's work in polishing him. He will be an instrumental piece for Real and for Brazil this year."