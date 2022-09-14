    বাংলা

    Klopp says setbacks have become 'typical' for Liverpool

    He praises Liverpool's reaction to the "incredible" leveller from Ajax

    Reuters
    Published : 14 Sept 2022, 01:14 PM
    Updated : 14 Sept 2022, 01:14 PM

    Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said setbacks have become "typical" for the Premier League club after his side required a late winner to beat Ajax Amsterdam 2-1 in their Champions League Group A match at Anfield.

    Mohamed Salah fired the home side ahead in the 17th minute, but their lead lasted just 10 minutes before Ajax pulled level with a stunning strike from Mohammed Kudus. 

    Liverpool, beaten 4-1 at Napoli in their group opener, looked to be heading for another disappointing result until centre back Joel Matip scored in the 89th minute.

    "You do a lot of good stuff, we played a really good game ... And then you concede, you are 1-0 up and you concede with the first chance of the opponent, the equaliser," Klopp told reporters. 

    "So, that's what I mean, it's typical, like a proper setback." 

    Klopp praised Liverpool's reaction to the "incredible" leveller from Ajax. 

    "I was not surprised when they scored, not because we defended badly but because it's pretty likely in situations like this," he added. 

    "Pretty much every other shot (Alisson) would have saved, but this one was one you couldn't save. The reaction to show that we are still able to show these kind of things was the most important thing tonight."

    Champions League
    RELATED STORIES
    Simeone says Atletico 'lacked vision' in defeat at Leverkusen
    Atletico lacked vision in defeat at Leverkusen: Simeone
    Robert Andrich and Moussa Diaby scored late goals as Leverkusen moved second in Group B on three points
    Britain's Murray not expecting to play in Davis Cup
    Murray not expecting to play in Davis Cup
    He has struggled to regain top form since undergoing two hip surgeries and is currently ranked 43rd in the world
    Australia have ready replacements for T20 skipper Finch: Hazlewood
    Australia have ready replacements for Finch: Hazlewood
    Under pressure without form with the bat, Finch's place in the team is under scrutiny ahead of Australia's World Cup title defence on home soil
    Broad, Anderson will be part of England's Ashes squad - McCullum
    Broad, Anderson will be part of England’s Ashes squad: McCullum
    Mired in a run of one win in 17 Tests, England named Ben Stokes to replace Joe Root as captain in April before bringing McCullum in

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher