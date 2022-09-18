Son roars back to form with hat-trick as Tottenham crush Leicester

Leicester took an early lead with a twice-taken penalty by Youri Tielemans but Tottenham hit back quickly with Harry Kane powering in a header at the far post.

Tottenham went ahead in the 21st minute as defender Eric Dier marked his return to the England squad with a glancing header from a corner.

Bottom-placed Leicester were lively in attack though and James Maddison's superb finish sent them in level at halftime.

Bentancur seized on a mistake to restore Tottenham's lead in the 47th minute but Son went on to steal the show.

After coming on in the 59th minute, he curled an unstoppable right-footer into the top corner in the 73rd minute, then curled a left-footer into the opposite side 11 minutes later.

Son then completed his hat-trick after running on to a Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg through ball.