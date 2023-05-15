Winning La Liga vital for Barca's long-term project: Xavi

Yet as the club fell into a deep financial crisis, both had to leave and the team's fortunes declined.

Yet Xavi has guided them back to the summit less than two years after he returned to the club to replace Ronald Koeman in November 2021 and he said wrapping up the title was crucial for their future.

"We are left with a magnificent feeling, more than 10 months of work, of sacrifice. It has been an extraordinary job," Xavi told Movistar Plus.

"For the fans, for the club, winning it was vital for the stability of the project, we must continue on this path.

"This League means that we are doing things very well, this gives us stability, although we still have the unfinished business of European competition."

Barca have failed to get past the last 16 in the Champions League for the last three seasons.

After a glorious run from 2005-19 when the club won four Champions League titles and 10 LaLiga championships, Barcelona have reached the semis of Europe's elite club competition just once since lifting the title in 2014-15.