Brand Serena will stay strong post-retirement

The end of Serena Williams's glittering tennis career will have little to no impact on the American's brand value and her earnings from endorsements could even surge post-retirement, industry experts have told Reuters.

Williams announced this month that she would end her playing career, with the US Open, which starts on Monday, likely to be her final tournament in the sport she has dominated for over two decades.

Sportswear giant Nike has said it will continue to partner with the 40-year-old after her retirement and other major sponsors are likely to follow suit.

"While Serena's on-court visibility will fade... I don't see any drop in her brand value," said Bob Dorfman, sports marketing analyst at San Francisco's Pinnacle Advertising.

"More than a tennis superstar, she's a legitimate icon... (and) she'll certainly stay top of mind for many years to come.

"The highest-earning female athlete of all time will surely remain a high-powered brand, even after putting down her racquet."

The only way Williams's brand value will fade is if she decides to stay out of the spotlight, said Lisa Delpy Neirotti, director of sports management programs at George Washington University.

"But if she becomes a voice of some cause, if she stays relevant and in front of her fanbase, then her value goes up," Neirotti added.

"She's been such a powerful player on and off the court... I think she'll be relevant in social causes."